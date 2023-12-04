Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Decreases By 13.6%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 975,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.