Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Drops By 13.1%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 860,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock traded up $4.69 on Monday, reaching $114.62. 612,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,840. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $114.79.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

