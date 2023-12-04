Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Decreases By 12.9%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,460,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 33,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,377,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.