Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Drops By 5.7%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.42 and a beta of 1.38. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,067,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 937,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 252,439 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

