Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Declines By 8.0%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its position in ICON Public by 17.6% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in ICON Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICON Public by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.78.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICLR traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.35. The stock had a trading volume of 456,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average of $244.95. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

