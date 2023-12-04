Short Interest in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Expands By 8.3%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $609,202,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 344,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,355,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 97,455 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IRRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.95. 100,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,195. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

