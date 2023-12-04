Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declines By 11.9%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 920,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after buying an additional 487,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,172,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.25. 476,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,949. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, analysts expect that ITT will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

