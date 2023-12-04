Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Decreases By 8.2%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,316,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 4,702,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,876.8 days.

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of IWGFF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873. IWG has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.

