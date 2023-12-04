Short Interest in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Increases By 12.0%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $3,286,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,906,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,722,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

