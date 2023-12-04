Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expands By 10.3%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.87. 5,091,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.07. Boeing has a one year low of $174.62 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.