Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declines By 12.9%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $13,227,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 680,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 460,417 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 215,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 271,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

GDV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.49. 124,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

