Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expands By 13.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.88. 554,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,527. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.80. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $379.68.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
