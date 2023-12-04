Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Increases By 13.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.21. 458,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,072. The company has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day moving average is $327.80. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $379.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.