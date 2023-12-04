Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expands By 10.1%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,188,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 613,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 542,895 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,421,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 312,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on HCKT

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.