Short Interest in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Increases By 9.3%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 867,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

