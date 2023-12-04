Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.51. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,269,022 shares.

SBSW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

