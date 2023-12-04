Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Raised to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair lowered Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 246,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $815,355.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,932.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 34.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 437,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 234,716 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,242,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 568,135 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

