Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.68. 190,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 848,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGML. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.