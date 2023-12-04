Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 131,298 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,298 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.02% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $50,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.