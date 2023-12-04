Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 220,618 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,340 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,618 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.25% of R1 RCM worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

