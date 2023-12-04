Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 105,071 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MKS Instruments worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $6,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $84.19 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

