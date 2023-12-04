Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 19,382 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.63% of SPX Technologies worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

