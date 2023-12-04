Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 876,378 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 876,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.55% of Knife River at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

KNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Knife River stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $61.89.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

