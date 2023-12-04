Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.46% of Douglas Dynamics worth $23,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,324,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLOW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $28.15 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $646.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

