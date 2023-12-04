Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $22.70 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $493.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

