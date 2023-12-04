Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $38.98 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,503 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $38,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $130.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

