Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $47.21 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 120.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,091 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $47,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Raymond James by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,814,000 after purchasing an additional 234,689 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

