Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $35,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,754,000 after acquiring an additional 303,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,466,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after acquiring an additional 103,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,981 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.