Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 78,542 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $32,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,274.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE OHI opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

