Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $297.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $233.96 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.02. The company has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

