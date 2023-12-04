Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

