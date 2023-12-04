Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 112,222 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112,222 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CDW worth $29,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $212.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

