Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 156,402 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156,402 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.84% of RadNet worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

