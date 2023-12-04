Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 4,473 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.58% of Sonoco Products worth $33,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

