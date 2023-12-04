Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 88,747 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,747 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Polaris worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 43.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Polaris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Polaris by 12.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Polaris by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 23.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Up 6.0 %

Polaris stock opened at $87.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

