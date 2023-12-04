Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

