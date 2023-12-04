Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $128.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

