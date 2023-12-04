Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.05

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 183438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

