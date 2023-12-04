Sirios Capital Management L P Purchases Shares of 92,228 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 185,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.7% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

