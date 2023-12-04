Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,299 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 108,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.