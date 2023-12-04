Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires New Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.63. 24,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

