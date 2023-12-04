Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $358.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,625 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

