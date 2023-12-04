Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,424. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $319.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average is $217.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

