Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 25 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $1,311,000. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $586.20. 1,187,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,818 shares of company stock valued at $251,226,782. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

