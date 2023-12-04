Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 63 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.88. 820,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,471. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

