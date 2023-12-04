Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNL. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFNL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $174.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

