Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 318,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,607,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $689,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,727 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,774,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,784,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.