Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $231.27. 656,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

