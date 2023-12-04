Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

View Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.