Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.99. The stock had a trading volume of 950,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

